Pak High Commissioner, UK for producing more PhD teachers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom,

Syed Ibne Abbas has emphasized the need for producing more PhD teachers to meet

the current need of the Pakistani universities.

He was addressing a dinner hosted by him at the High Commission for the

Higher Education Commission (HEC) delegation, as well as the British academics

and leaders of higher education many of whom have worked in partnership on

projects and leadership programmes.

According to a message received here Friday from Pakistan High

Commission, London, Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and Vice Chancellors of

various universities represented Pakistan in the British Council’s conference

entitled “Going Global” for leaders of international education.

The theme of the global conference this year was Global Cities:

Connecting Talent, Driving Change. The conference drew a record number of 900

delegates from 77 countries. This is the 11th annual conference of its series.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK in his remarks,

expressed satisfaction at the progress Pakistan is making in the field of higher

education and appreciated the efforts of HEC for improvement of quality of higher

education as well as its flagship scholarship programmes which have produced over

9000 PhDs.

He also expressed condolences on the Manchester terrorist attack and

sympathy with the bereaved families. One minute silence was also observed on this

occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed recounted the comprehensive

programme of higher education reforms and institutional building that has transformed the higher education sector.

Ms. Nishat Riaz, Director Programmes, British Council dwelt on 70 years

of partnership between the British Council and Pakistan and looked forward to

fruitful future collaborations.

Other members of Pakistan delegation included Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat,

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Lt. Gen. S. M. Imran Majeed, Vice

Chancellor National University of Medical Science, Rawalpindi, Dr. Habib Ahmad,

Vice Chancellor Islamia College Peshawar, Vice Admiral (Retired) Tanveer Faiz,

Rector Bahria University, Dr. Zia-ul-Qayum, Vice Chancellor University of Gujrat,

and Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor Government College University, Faisalabad.

Earlier in the course of session of conference on Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar

Ahmed shared in detail the steps taken to improve the quality of higher education

in the country in addition to the achievements of the HEC in the form of

increased number of universities, promotion of research culture, and improved

access rate.

He informed the conference participants that in 2002 there were only 50

universities in the country, 2.1 per cent gross enrolment rate, and 0.26 million

enrolment. Dr Ahmed added that the number of higher education institutions has

now reached 188, while the access rate has increased remarkably.

It was shared with the delegates of the conference that before the

inception of HEC, Pakistan had only 800 research papers published in impact

factor journals, however now the number has reached 12,000. The core strategic

aims and objectives of HEC also include creating critical mass of qualified human

resources, technology readiness with nationwide availability and use of ICT,

innovation and entrepreneurship.

The participants discussed developing an action plan for the next five

years highlighting priority thematic areas of STEAM (Science, Technology,

Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), quality assurance, government, management

and higher education. The aim of the session was to enhance and share the

collaborative work being done between the UK and Pakistan. Areas of discussion

also included internationalization of higher education in Pakistan.