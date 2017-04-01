Pak HC pays tributes to late Sir Kaufman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Syed Ibne Abbas has paid tributes to late Sir Gerald Kaufman, a member of British Parliament, MP.

Speaking in a memorial tribute at the House of Lords, the High Commissioner termed Kaufman a true friend of Pakistan as well as the voice of the voiceless and vulnerable segments of humanity, said a message received here Saturday.

He said Sir Kaufman was a veteran British parliamentarian, a wise man, and a great human being.

“He was a true friend of Pakistan, in recognition of which he was conferred prestigious civil award of the country Hilal-e-Pakistan by the Government,” he added The memorial was attended by members of parliament and Pakistani community.