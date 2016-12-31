Pak HC participating in London New Year’s Day Parade

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): The Pakistan High Commission in London is participating in the London New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP),

on January 1.

This will be for the first time that the High Commission is participating in the LNYDP.

Participation in the parade is prelude to a series of events planned by the High Commission to celebrate 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan throughout the year 2017.

In this regard, all the preparations and rehearsals with the volunteers and performers were completed.

On the occasion, High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas has invited the community to fully participate and cheer the performance of Pakistani segment of the parade, which will be telecast live from 12:40 to 1:20 pm UK time, said a message received here Saturday.

The High Commission has endeavoured to showcase the beauty and

diversity of the culture and people of Pakistan at the parade which will be watched by 500,000 viewers and telecast live on 300 television channels across the globe.

For more information Pak High Commission’s website ‘www.phclondon.org’ can be visited.