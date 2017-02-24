Pak HC commends Dr Javaid Sheikh’s work to promote Urdu language in UK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to

the United Kingdom, Syed Ibne Abbas has commended Dr Javaid Sheikh’s work to promote Urdu language and Pakistani culture in UK.

A medical doctor by profession, Dr Javaid Sheikh is also

the Chairman of Urdu Markaz London for the last one decade.

On February 23, the High Commissioner presided over an

evening “Aik shaam Dr. Javaid Sheikh kay naam” organized by Lord Nazir Ahmed at the House of Lords to pay tribute to Dr Javaid Sheikh for his services to promote Urdu language in the UK, a message received here from London on Friday said.

The High Commissioner praised Dr. Javaid Sheikh for his

contribution towards promotion of Urdu language and Pakistani culture in the UK.

He also put an emphasis on the importance of preserving

our language, values and culture.

The High Commissioner stressed upon the need to engage

with the younger generation while at home to ensure that our traditions were passed on from one generation to another.

Lord Nazir, who was chairing the event, spoke about the

importance of Urdu language and literature. He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Javaid Sheikh in this regard.

Dr. Javaid Sheikh recollected his memories with the

likes of Sufi Tabassum, Ashfaq Ahmed, Bano Qudsia and other great personalities in the field of literature, music, and art, with whom he had developed a close association while living in the UK.

Dr Javaid Sheikh’s daughter, Fatima, spoke from a

personal perspective about the importance that her father had always attached to the promotion of Urdu language.

Faizan Arif, a local poet, also gave an overview of the

work and personality of Dr. Javaid Sheikh.

Prominent personalities in the field of Urdu literature

and members of the Urdu Markaz London were in attendance.