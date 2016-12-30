Pak HC all set to participate in London new year’s day parade

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Pakistan High Commission in UK is all set to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP), on January 1, 2017.

In this regard, all the preparations and rehearsals with the volunteers and performers have been completed. This is first time ever that the High Commission is participating in the LNYDP, a message received here from London on Friday said.

On this occasion, Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner has invited the community to fully participate and cheer the performance of Pakistani segment of the Parade.

The High Commission has endeavoured to showcase the beauty and diversity of our culture and people at the Parade which will be watched by 0.5 million viewers and telecast live on 300 television channels across the globe.

Participation in the Parade is the prelude to a series of events planned by the High Commission to celebrate the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan throughout the year 2017.