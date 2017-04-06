Pak Germany signs a joint declaration of Intent

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Pakistan and Germany has signed a joint

declaration of intent with advance notification of additional funds in December 2016 for development that could reach a significant level of up to 109 Million Euros for the two-year period 2017-18.

On the occasion of the visit of the German Federal Minister for Economic

Cooperation and Development, Dr. Gerd Muller to Pakistan, the declaration was signed between the Ministry of Finance of Pakistan and the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Germany on Pakistan-German Development Cooperation, an official announcement said here Thursday.

Development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany went back to 1961,

with the funding volume to date totaling some EUR 3 billion. Pakistan was thus one of Germany’s first partner countries.

In the Declaration, both acknowledged the friendly relations existing

between Germany and Pakistan and desired to strengthen and intensify them through development cooperation in a spirit of partnership, and intention to contribute to social and economic development of Pakistan.

Both sides renewed their intention to continue their successful

cooperation in order to meet Pakistan’s socio-economic development challenges, in coherence with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 and the internationally agreed Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

They shared the conviction that good governance was a key success factor

for sustainable development.

Both sides look back at over half a century of successful development

cooperation in the energy sector and to work further closely to improve access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy.

Germany congratulated the government of Pakistan on steady reform

progress to promote a more enabling environment for job creation and sustainable income opportunities for all, in line with international social and environmental standards.

The German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development

proffered the prospect of new funding for bilateral Technical and Financial Cooperation.