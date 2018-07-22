Pak furniture potential market huge opportunity for Asia: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has said that handmade world class Pakistani furniture market has a huge opportunity for furniture exporters across Asia if the government makes policies in accordance with the suggestions of its stakeholders for promotion of export of furniture.

Chairing board of directors meeting here today, the Chief of PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the rising disposable incomes, improving consumer lifestyles and a significant increase in the GDPs largely supplement the growth of the market in Asian region, says a press release issued here on Sunday.

Further, the growth is also supplemented by the ongoing developments in the real estate sector in the region, which largely boost the adoption of luxury furniture by both domestic as well as commercial users. He said that there is a large scope for Pakistani furniture makers to capture the international market and can cope with its arch-rival India in export of furniture items if the government declare furniture and interior decoration the industry status besides announcing a package of incentives to local manufacturers so that they could enhance the volume of their export items to gain their significant share in international market.

He said their main object is to convey their message to the government concerned quarters that no durable and profitable trade policy can be made without consultation of the stakeholders of the concerned industry and if the government is serious to boost furniture sector, PFC would extend all its support to materialize friendly legislation. He said PFC has already invited furniture manufacturers to support and find solutions to pressing issues that hinder sustainability and growth.

Throwing light on the issues that furniture sector is facing, he said there are major impediments that are affecting growth, sustainability and international business. “Increased costs, fluctuating economy, consumer ignorance and defective legislation are some factors that add to the instability being faced by the furniture market,” he added.

Mian Kashif said the government also make legislation against using of Shisham trees for using it in low value furniture, ensures sustainable forestry and dedicated promotion zone. He further demanded the government to establish exclusive expo centres for furniture industry one each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Peshawar and Quetta. He believed that furniture sector would not only generate foreign exchange but also create potential jobs, and above all help the Pakistani furniture industry gain global recognition.He said PFC is not only focusing to hold exhibitions in Pakistan only but also continuing its work to develop the country’s presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter international market.He said PFC is taking all required steps to promote of traditional furniture as well as adding the efficiency of modern methods by introducing training centers and arranging exhibitions. He said there is a dire need of shifting from wooden furniture to metal and other relevant material.

Earlier Secretary PFC Aqul Sardar presented final set of recommendations for approval to be presented to federal and provincial governments for the promotion of furniture industry.