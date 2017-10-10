Pak faces Bangladesh in its opener of Asia hockey Cup

LAHORE, Oct 10 (APP):Pakistan will launch its campaign in the

10th Men’s hockey Asia Cup by taking on hosts Bangladesh tomorrow, Wednesday at Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

On the opening day, all the four teams of pool A will be in

action.

In the first match, India would face Japan while the second game

would feature hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan; starting at 4.30 PM PST,

said the information made available here by the Pakistan Hockey

Federation.

“This will be the fifth meeting between Pakistan and Bangladesh

in Asia Cup. Pakistan have won all the four previous encounters

without conceding a goal.”, he said.

However, when Dhaka last staged the Asia Cup in 1985, Bangladesh

gave Pakistan a good run for their money, losing only by the score

of 0-1.

Pakistan, at that time, were the undisputed king of hockey

holding all the titles: Olympic, World Cup, Asian Games and Asia Cup.

