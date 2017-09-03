Pak exploring new markets for Export of Meat, Dairy products

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): The Government is exploring new

markets for export of meat and dairy products with focus on Global

Halal Food Trade.

Official sources told Radio Pakistan that many Muslim

countries are dependent on imported meat and Pakistan can

significantly increase its exports by focusing on modern and

hygienic slaughter houses that can meet international standards

for frozen or chilled red meat.

They said efforts are being made for market access in

Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong and Indonesia

besides Middle-East countries for meat and meat products.

The sources said the United Arab Emirates has lifted ban on

import of poultry and poultry products from Pakistan. This would

go a long way in promoting export of poultry products.

They said Netherlands-based multinational company Friesland

has acquired fifty-one percent share of Engro Food Pakistan,

which is one of the largest private sector Foreign Direct

Investment in dairy sector of Pakistan amounting to 450 million

dollar.