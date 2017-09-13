ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Wednesday said that Pakistan and the European Union
(EU) relations were based on a commitment to continued
engagement.
The EU was one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and
the biggest market for its exports, the prime minister said
while talking to European Union Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain,
who called on him.
He said the GSP Plus scheme provided a constructive
framework for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and for
promotion of its economic agenda.
The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s
remarkable successes and achievements in the fight against
terrorism.
He said the government’s National Action Plan
provided the basis for addressing the challenges of extremism
and terrorism in a comprehensive manner.
The prime minister also appreciated the role of Pakistani
diaspora in Europe, which was contributing towards progress and
development of their adopted countries.
The ambassador highlighted the strong and longstanding
partnership between the European Union and Pakistan. He
reiterated the EU’s commitment to further strengthening
cooperation towards the development of Pakistan.
The EU market was the biggest destination of Pakistani
exports, he added.
Pak-EU ties based on commitment to continued engagement: PM
ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan