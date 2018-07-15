Pak envoy discusses regional, global issues with Trinidad NS minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Tariq Azim Khan, concurrently accredited to Trinidad & Tobago, called on the National Security Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Maj. gen. (retd) Edmund Dillon at Port of Spain.

Areas of discussion included regional and global security situation as well as mutual cooperation in all areas of interest including national security, a press release Sunday said.

The High Commissioner briefed the minister on social, political and economic developments taking place in Pakistan.

He further informed on Pakistan’s efforts and contributions to support strong, stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

The minister for national security admired the hardworking and peace-loving Pakistani community living in Trinidad and Tobago.

He confirmed that the Pakistani community was making positive contributions in the society and no Pakistani was in detention in Trinidad and Tobago.

The High Commissioner invited the Minister for National Security for a visit to Pakistan which was accepted.

