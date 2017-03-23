Pak Embassy in Bahrain celebrates Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Pakistan’s Embassy in Bahrain celebrated

Pakistan Day along with a large number of Pakistani community on Thursday morning.

According to a message received here, Ambassador Javaid Malik hoisted

the national flag in an impressive ceremony at the embassy building.

A smart and alert contingent of Pakistan Navy presented a salute to

the national flag to commemorate the 77th Pakistan Day.

Ambassador Javed read out the messages of President and Prime

Minister on the occasion.

He also highlighted the economic achievements of the present

government. He hoped that under the able leadership of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan would continue its progress towards economic prosperity and political stability.

The Sindhi community living in Bahrain, on the eve presented a

traditional Ajrak to the ambassador as token of their appreciation and respect for the country and services the embassy was rendering to the Pakistani community in Bahrain.