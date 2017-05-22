Pak embassy holds first Pakistani youth convention in France

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): The first ever convention of young Pakistani

professionals and students was held in the Embassy of Pakistan to France in

Paris on Monday.

The Convention was presided over by the Ambassador of Pakistan to

France Moin-ul-Haque and was attended by over 100 youth leaders and students

representing different cities and regions of France, says a press release received here.

While addressing the Youth Convention, the Ambassador said that

Pakistani youth are the true ambassadors of Pakistan who are playing a vital

role in promoting Pakistan in France.

The Ambassador urged the Pakistani students studying in various

educational institutions of France to fully commit themselves in pursuit of

knowledge and acquiring new skills.

He advised them to be responsible citizens of France and earn a good

name for Pakistan and the community through their hard work, exemplary conduct and

respect of local laws and customs.

The Ambassador briefed the participants about various aspects of

Pakistan- France bilateral relations and the efforts being made by the Embassy to

strengthen these important relations.

He invited the Pakistani youth to join the Embassy in its cultural and

public diplomacy initiative “Celebrating Pakistan”, to introduce Pakistan’s

beautiful landscapes and the rich and diverse cultural heritage to the people of France.

The Ambassador urged the youth to play a leading role for organizing

different events conceived under the banner of “Celebrating Pakistan” in

different regions and cities of France to build a soft image of Pakistan and its people.

The Youth leaders actively and enthusiastically participated in the

Convention and shared their views and suggestions to promote Pakistan in France.