Pak embassay organized talk on Kashmir in Kathmandu

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Embassy of Pakistan in Nepal Friday organized a talk on the topic of “Resolution of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute:

An Imperative for regional peace and development” to observe the Black Day of October 27.

According to a message received here, programme was attended by the wide segment of Napalese society

including intellectuals, think tanks, media persons and civil society.

October 27 is observed as Black Day by the Kashmiris to condemn the unlawful landing of Indian troops in

occupied and Jammu Kashmir on October 27 1947.

Since then, India is occupying the state of Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of its people and in utter

violation of UN Security Councils Resolutions.

Kashmiris are facing grave human right violations as India is trying to silence their voices for the right of

self-determinations with use of excessive force and brutal means.

Speakers in their talk emphasized that resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes

of people of Kashmir is imperative for the regional peace and development.