Pak economy witnessed significant growth during recent years: Forbes

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Pakistan’s economy has witnessed

significant increase during the recent years, a Leading International Magazine Forbes said.

According to a latest report of magazine, Pakistan’s stock exchange soared close to 500 percent since 2009 with 56 percent increase during the last 12 months, Radio Pakistan quoted.

The Magazine elucidated that the bullish trend of the stock exchange was driven by a number of favourable economic fundamentals.

It also noted that investor hype about the potential of the Pakistani economy could further take the equity market much higher.