Pak Development squad beat Oman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Pakistan’s Development squad
outclassed hosts Oman by 4-2 in the second game of the 5-match
hockey series played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Hockey
Ground in Muscat.
It may be mentioned here that the first match between
Pakistan’s Development squad and Oman ended in a 2-2 draw, said a
press release issued here.
Skipper Shajeeh Ahmed, who came into the limelight during the
last national championships where he was the top scorer with three
hat tricks, netted two goals in the second match while other two
goals were scored by Rana Sohail and Awais ur Rehman.
Oman goals were scored by Basim Khatir Rajab and Ammar Jumma
Alshaibi.
The third match between Pakistan’s Development squad and Oman
will be played on Tuesday.
