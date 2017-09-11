Pak Development squad beat Oman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Pakistan’s Development squad

outclassed hosts Oman by 4-2 in the second game of the 5-match

hockey series played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Hockey

Ground in Muscat.

It may be mentioned here that the first match between

Pakistan’s Development squad and Oman ended in a 2-2 draw, said a

press release issued here.

Skipper Shajeeh Ahmed, who came into the limelight during the

last national championships where he was the top scorer with three

hat tricks, netted two goals in the second match while other two

goals were scored by Rana Sohail and Awais ur Rehman.

Oman goals were scored by Basim Khatir Rajab and Ammar Jumma

Alshaibi.

The third match between Pakistan’s Development squad and Oman

will be played on Tuesday.