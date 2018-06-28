Pak development hockey squad suffers fourth successive defeat in Canada

LAHORE, June 28 (APP):Pakistan development hockey squad continued its dismal run in the Canadian tour suffering its fourth successive defeat when the hosts beat them 5-1 in West Vancouver.

The green shirts failed to show any resistance against Canadian side which dazzled with lively moves and lovely coordination among the flanks, said the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation here on Thursday.

The first three matches of the five match series were staged at Surrey. Pakistan’s lone scorer was Amjad Ali who converted a penalty corner.