Pak defence products an effective solution for UAE’s needs: Zubaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said that the country's defence industry products and equipments are at par with the international standards that can provide effective solutions to growing defence needs of UAE. She said this while talking to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Head of mission to Pakistan H. E AL AZIZ AL Noyadi who called on her here Friday. The Minister expressed satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation in the field of defence industry between the two countries.