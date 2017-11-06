Pak deaf cricket to tour Sri Lanka to play 2, OD and 3,T20

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Pakistan deaf cricket team will tour Sri Lanka from November 19 to play two one day and three T20 matches
in Colombo.
The tour has been dubbed as “2 nation international deaf cricket series”, said Zaheer ud Din Babar, manager of the team while talking
to APP here on Monday.
He said the series has been arranged by the newly elected body
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association comprising its President, Salman
Zaheer, Senior Vice President, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Vice President, Khalid Shahzad, Secretary Atta ur Reman who are taking keen interest in the revival and promotion of cricket among deaf cricketers.
“The team will play back to back matches during the eight-day
trip which is quite challenging”, he said adding “Pakistan Cricket
Board has granted NOC regarding the tour”.
He said the training camp for the build up of the team will
commence from November 9 at Aleem Dar cricket academy ground and
players will be undergoing training ten days under the watchful
eyes of the national coaches.
“We are thankful to the PCB for supporting the cause of deaf
cricket and extending help to make this tour happen”, said Zaheer.
Following is the programme of the matches,
Nov 20, 1st one day match at Moratuwa Tyron Fernando stadium
Nov 21st,2nd one day at Moratuwa Tyron Fernando stadium
Nov 23rd, 1st T20 at Colombo
Nov 24th 2nd T20 at Colombo
Nov 25 3rd T20 at Colombo
He said the team will be named after reviewing the performance of
the players during the camp. “We have selected best available deaf
cricket talent for the camp and we are confident that our team will
live up to the expectations by producing desired results in the tour”,
said manager of the deaf cricket team.
He said the present regime of the PDCA will soon announce an
ambitious activity programme to engage deaf cricketers in regular
cricket activities across the country.
“By that way we will be able to identity new talent and to expand
the base of the game”, he added.