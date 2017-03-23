Pak-Day celebrated in FC Headquarters Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Likewise other cities of the country,

Pakistan Day was celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm in all

Headquarters of Frontier Corp (FC) Balochistan.

The day started with special prayers for the prosperity,

stability and national integrity of the country, said a press

release.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Quaid-e-Azam Residency

largely attended by the people belonging from different

walks of life including the tribal elders and officials of Armed

Forces.

In Balochistan, Provincial government and districts

governments organized different events and walks to commemorate the national day.

A large number of people including youth, women, children and

elderly people participated in these events and took keen interest

in them.

In order to make these events more attractive, entertaining

and interesting, programs for general public, different stalls of

defence weapons were set up while rifle shooting and horse riding

were other important features.

Besides, cricket tournaments, marathon race and football

competitions were also organized. In schools and collages, the

importance of the day was highlighted through national songs, tableaus

and speeches.

On special directions of Inspector General FC Major

General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum, free medical camps were set up where

thousands of women, men and children were given free medical

treatment and provided medicines.