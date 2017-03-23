Pak-Day celebrated in FC Headquarters Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Likewise other cities of the country,
Pakistan Day was celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm in all
Headquarters of Frontier Corp (FC) Balochistan.
The day started with special prayers for the prosperity,
stability and national integrity of the country, said a press
release.
A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Quaid-e-Azam Residency
largely attended by the people belonging from different
walks of life including the tribal elders and officials of Armed
Forces.
In Balochistan, Provincial government and districts
governments organized different events and walks to commemorate the national day.
A large number of people including youth, women, children and
elderly people participated in these events and took keen interest
in them.
In order to make these events more attractive, entertaining
and interesting, programs for general public, different stalls of
defence weapons were set up while rifle shooting and horse riding
were other important features.
Besides, cricket tournaments, marathon race and football
competitions were also organized. In schools and collages, the
importance of the day was highlighted through national songs, tableaus
and speeches.
On special directions of Inspector General FC Major
General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum, free medical camps were set up where
thousands of women, men and children were given free medical
treatment and provided medicines.