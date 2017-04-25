Pak cyclist and coach leaves for South Korea

LAHORE, Apr 25 (APP): National female cyclist Farrah Yasmeen and

coach Sardar Nazakat Ali left here on Tuesday for South Korea for undergoing Training in World Cycle Centre Training Camp in Seoul.

Farrah is from Army and Nazakat Ali is the Coach of SSGC Sports

Board and they will be getting high profile training under the watchful eyes of worlds best cycling coaches, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Syed Azhar Shah said .

He said it is an ideal opportunity for both of them to learn finer points of cycling and modern day coaching.

PCF Secretary expressed his thanks to the South Korean Cycling Federation for giving the opportunity of training to Pakistani Cyclists

and coaches.

“SKCF is providing training to our riders and coaches since 2014

and we highly value their contribution for the promotion of cycling in Pakistan”, he said

He informed that all expenditures including boarding/lodging and travelling are being born by the SKCF.

He informed that PCF is in contact with the SKCF for the inclusion

of two more Pakistani Cyclists in the WCC next training camp which is schedule to be held in September 2017.

“PCF is committed to provide all possible facilities of training to

all Pakistani Cyclists, coaches and in this regard PCF is in close contact world cycling body (UCI) and Asian body (ACC) including cycling federations all over the world and particular in Asia,” he said.

Azhar Ali Shah said besides foreign training for the cyclists and

coaches PCF in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board have

organised a series of National Cycling Training Camp at Islamabad/Lahore in which male and female cyclists of all affiliated units got training by country’s Top class coaches.