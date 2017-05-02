Pak cueists to participate in Asian Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker

Association (PBSA) on Tuesday named a four-member team to

participate in the Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled

to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May 13 to 19.

The four-member team includes Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal, said a press release issued here.

The National training camp of the snooker team would be held here at the Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex from May 4 to 9. After the conclusion of the camp the players would depart to to Bishkek from Karachi on May 11.