Pak cueists to leave for Kyrgyzstan on June 27

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): A four-member Pakistan team will

depart to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 27 to participate in Asian

Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 5.

According to details, the four-member team includes Babar

Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal for the

tournament.

The training camp of the team was held here at the Snooker

Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex in preparation for the event.