ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistani cueist Muhammad Sajjad
would be participating in Sangsom 6 Red World Snooker Championship
scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from September 4.
Talking to APP, a Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association
(PBSA) official said that the championship would continue till
September 9.
“Sajjad would be leaving for Bangkok on September 3 to
participate in the championship,” he said.
He said the semi-finals of the tournament would be played on
September 8 while the final to be played on September 9.
As many as 32 players from different countries would be coming
in the championship who are further divided into eight groups.
Pak cueist Sajjad to participate in World Snooker C’ship
ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistani cueist Muhammad Sajjad