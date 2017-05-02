Pak cueist Bilal awarded Rs 50,000

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker

Association (PBSA) on announced a cash award of Rs 50,000 for cueist

Muhammad Bilal for his superb performance in the 33rd Asian Snooker

Championship.

Bilal reached in the semi finals of the Asian Snooker Championship held in the Doha, Qatar last month, said a press release issued here.

He attained third position and won a bronze medal in the

Championship.