Pak contingent of 200 athletes to participate in Islamic games

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP): Pakistani contingent of 200 athletes and officials will take part in fourteen disciplines of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held from My 12 22 at Baku ,Azerbaijan.

This decision was taken at a meeting between Dr. Mohammad Akhtar Nawaz

Ganjera, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Khalid Mehmood, Secretary , Pakistan Olympic Association at Islamabad on Wednesday, said a spokesman of PSB here.

He said the meeting discussed the proposal forwarded by the POA

regarding preparation and participation of Pakistani Contingent in the Games.

The discussion points during the meeting proposed around 200 member

strength of the Pakistani Contingent to take part in the Baku Games.,he said.

“As per POA proposal, Pakistani players will participate in 14 disciplines including Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Handball, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling (Freestyle), Wrestling (Greco Roman) and Wushu” ,he said.