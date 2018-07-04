Pak contingent granted visas for World Jr Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):The Indian High Commission (IHC) in Islamabad have issued visas to the nine-member Pakistani contingent for participation in World Junior Squash Championship.

The World Junior event is scheduled to be held in Chennai from July 18 and Pakistan is the defending champions, having won the title in 2016 in Poland.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Game Development Officer, Flight Lieutenant Aamir Iqbal said Pakistan team will leave for India on July 13.

“The Pakistani contingent includes 6 players and 3 officials. Players include Abbas Zaib, Aziz Rasheed, Harris Qasim, Aziz Shaukat, Asadullah and Farqan Hashimi while officials comprise coaches Yasin Khan and Fazal Shah while Munawar Zaman will be manager of the team,” he said.

He said World Squash Federation (WSF) has played a very important role in issuance of visas to Pakistani players for the mega event.

“WSF intervened and contacted our Indian counterpart on the matter and resolved it,” he said.