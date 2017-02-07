Pak Consulate in Manchester observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Consulate General of Pakistan at Manchester held a special event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Pakistani Community Centre, Manchester.

About 200 community members including Councilors, businessmen, lawyers and religious leaders and a sizeable number of students and women were present.

Prominent among the speakers were Consul General Zahoor Ahmed, Interim Mayor of greater Manchester Tony Lloyd, MEP Julie Ward, MEP Afzal Khan, MEP Sajjad Karim, MEP Amjad Bashir, Councilor Aasim Rashid and Kashmiri leaders Bashir Ratve and Councillor Yasmeen Dar.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of the Kashmir issue and unanimously demanded that India should honour the UN resolutions on Kashmir without further ado, a message received here from Manchester on Tuesday said.

A presentation and short documentary was also shown to the audience on brutalities on Kashmiri people by the Indian forces. Messages from President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out. Kashmiri origin singer Mohammad Sarwar presented a heart warming song ‘O khdaya lota day Kashmir’.

Consul General of Pakistan Zahoor Ahmed expressed the resolve of the Government of Pakistan to stand by Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination as enshrined in UN resolutions.

He appreciated that the people of North of England have historically led major human rights movements like those for worker’s rights and women right to vote.

The recent debate in Westminster was initiated by an MP from Bury near Manchester David Nuttal and supported by other MPs from the north England like Imran Hussain, Naz Shah, Simon Dunczik, Khalid Mahmood and Shabana Mahmood.

He said that Kashmir is a lingering dispute between two nuclear armed nations which requires immediate attention of the world community.

He stressed that the younger segment of the community should be actively involved in the struggle for Kashmir which is led by the teenagers of Indian occupied Kashmir.

MEP Julie Ward in her address said that she stood in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and she would continue to support their cause of self determination in Brussels.

Amjad Bashir, MEP said that fundamental basis of democracy was rule of law which was being violated in Indian occupied Kashmir by India.

The use of pellet gun on innocent people was unjustifiable. India is trying for free trade agreements with European Union but it needs to abide by the human rights principles if it wants to trade with European Union, he added.

MEP Afzal Khan in his address expressed his resolve to continue efforts to put the Kashmir issue on the European agenda.

He said that there are many individuals in Europe and around the World who are agitating for the cause of Kashmir in their own way.

He said that “we should raise a unified voice for Kashmir. We as Pakistanis and Kashmiris should not show any desperation and continue our peaceful struggle for Kashmir at all fora available.”

MEP Sajjad Karim in his address said that only one country openly fights for rights of Kashmiri people and that is Pakistan.

He said that in the changing world order, human rights campaigners cannot be complacent. “We should demonstrate solidarity despite our political differences on account of our basic human values.”

“We need to work to counter the dark forces unleashed by Trump in the European Union as well as elsewhere.”

Interim Mayor of Greater Manchester Mr Tony Lloyd in his address said that there should be no party politics in highlighting violations of the human rights of Kashmiri people. “Kashmir is a stain on human conscience. It is now time to stop this abuse,” he added.

Bashir Ratve, President Muslim Conference, UK called for unity for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris.

He appreciated the Government of Pakistan for continuously raising the Kashmir issue at every forum.

Councilor Yasmin Dar condemned Indian atrocities against unarmed young people asking for freedom. Councillor Aasim Rashid highlighted the resolution passed by Rochdale council on Kashmir and said that all freedom lovers acknowledge the rights of Kashmiris.

In the end Consul General thanked all the honorable speakers and other guests for their participation.