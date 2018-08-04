Pak Consulate General looking after stranded Pakistanis in China

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):The Consulate General of Pakistan Guangzhou, China after receiving the news about the stranded Pakistanis at the airport immediately reached out to passengers and station manager Shaheen Airline (SAI) to resolve the issue.

Due to the efforts of the Consulate, the passengers were accommodated at Holiday Villa hotel near Guangzhou Airport by Shaheen airline and were provided with the halal food.

The Consul also met with all the passengers, Foreign office in a press release said on Saturday.

“Our Consul has been in close contact with the passengers and has been meeting them on a regular basis and looking after their well-being.

He has ensured that SAI is providing food and accommodation to the affected passengers.

“Our Consulate with the help of the local Chinese Foreign Affairs Office in Guangzhou has facilitated the passengers whose visas have expired,” the press release added.

It said that Shaheen Air was working to ensure the expeditious return of its passengers in Guangzhou.

Shaheen Airline International (SAI) operates two weekly flights from Guangzhou to Lahore.

SAI Guangzhou-Lahore flight scheduled to depart on July 29 was delayed and canceled subsequently.

Around 260 passengers were stranded at the airport. While most passengers opted for full refund and took other commercial flights, 46 passengers decided to wait for the next SAI flight.

Later the scheduled flight on August 2 was also cancelled by the airline.

In the meantime, these 46 passengers were joined by passengers of the other flights which were supposed to operate on August 2 and 5.