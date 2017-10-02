Pak concerned over Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): In response to a media query, the Spokesperson of the foreign office said that Pakistan fully supports Iraq’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is therefore deeply concerned over the referendum held in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on 25th September 2017.

The referendum violates the Iraqi constitution and therefore lacks any legitimacy.

It also presents a challenge to peace and security of Iraq and the entire region.

Pakistan joins Iraq and its neighbors, along with the international community, in its opposition to this referendum.

“We reaffirm our full support for the Government and people of Iraq. We are deeply concerned at attempts aimed at threatening the territorial integrity of Iraq or any other country in the region.”