Pak-China to further strengthen cooperation in border management

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan and China during the 3rd Round of Border and Boundary Consultations held in Beijing on Wednesday expressed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in the sphere of border management and border related issues, Foreign office said here Thursday.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Director General (China) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, Ayesha A. Ahsan whereas the Chinese side was headed by Deputy Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, Wang Wenli.

Consultations were held as part of a regular dialogue mechanism between the two sides. During the discussions the two sides focused primarily on mutually relevant issues relating to the Pakistan-China border. The consultations provided both sides an opportunity to exchange views on effective border management and deliberate on all boundary-related affairs.

While reaffirming the all weather strategic cooperative partnership, both sides expressed their satisfaction at the comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views and agreement on various issues pertaining to border and boundary subjects between the two countries.