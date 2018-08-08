Pak-China to cooperate in developing eco-friendly products

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):A five-member delegation of China System Machinery Inspection Services (SMIS) is currently on a visit to Pakistan to explore the areas of bilateral cooperation in promoting eco-friendly products.

The eco-friendly concept aims at manufacturing the products in a way that it does not harm the environment, rather contributes to green living practices, a press release said on Wednesday.

The SMIS delegation including Tang Jiping, Shen Tao, Sun Zhenshang and Jian Shang held a briefing-session here at the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP).

Those who addressed the session included Khalid Mahmood, Dr Ashraf Sheikh, Syed Ahmed Ali Shah and Sharjeel Farooq. Capt. Engr. Najamuddin of IEP, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center conducted the session.

The members of the delegation said they would work with the Pakistani companies to help in

launching Green Product Certification in Pakistan.

Recently, China has made “green development” one of the five guiding principles in its Five

Year Plan, calling for a more eco-friendly development of the economy to solve severe pollution problems.

One of the key measures has been to integrate “green” industry and encourage consumption

of “green products”.

In furtherance of these objectives, the State Council has decided to establish a comprehensive, integrated green product certification and labeling scheme to replace the existing system.

The goal of the reform is to develop a new structural and legal framework to support a voluntary, unified scheme for the certification and labeling of green products.