Pak-China ties touching new heights due to CPEC initiative: minister

LAHORE, July 17 (APP): Provincial Minister for Industries
Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-ud-din on Monday said Sino-Pak
relations are tounching new heights with the launch of the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
He expressed these views in a meeting with Chief Executive
Officer of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Jhanzaib
Brana, Director Sohail Qadri and Deputy Secretary Investment
Abdul Moeed.
The meeting discussed the ideas related with cooperation in
skills development, textiles, garments and other industrial
sectors between Punjab and China.
The minister said that China made rapid development and
became a role model for the rest of the world. It had become
world’s second biggest economic power now, he added.
He said that CPEC had produced tremendous opportunities
of investment in Pakistan and Punjab; and China was contributing
more than Rs 51 billion to this project. He vowed to boost
cooperation in the fields of textile, garments and skills
development.
He announced that a delegation of the Punjab government,
along with different trader groups, would visit China in
September 2017 to participate in the International Fair
Import Exhibition in the city of Changdu.
Additional Secretary Commerce Madam Rafia and other
officers concerned were also present on the occasion.