ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said Pakistan and China were linked by deep historical and cultural ties and the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ enjoyed unanimous institutional and strong public support.

In a meeting with visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan who called on him at the Aiwan e Sadr, the president congratulated him on 70 years of establishment of China.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and members of the Chinese delegation attended the meeting.

The president said both the countries supported each other on issues of their core interest.

Recalling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in April 2019, the president said it constituted an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations.

Lauding President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road (BRI) Initiative, he underscored the importance of CPEC for Pakistan’s national development and reiterated the resolve for its expeditious completion.

President Alvi also expressed the determination to further deepen economic and trade relations for mutual benefit.

Expressing satisfaction at growing cultural ties between the two countries, he stressed that people-to-people relations were bedrock of friendship between Pakistan and China as they augmented bilateral engagements in other spheres of bilateral ties.

The president also lauded China’s constructive role in promotion of peace and stability in the region. Views were also exchanged on recent developments in South Asia.

Reciprocating the warm sentiments, Vice President Wang conveyed greetings of Chinese leadership and noted that the China-Pakistan relationship continued to grow from strength to strength.

He emphasized that bilateral ties were rooted in mutual trust, mutual understanding and shared principles.

He reaffirmed China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

The vice president, who arrived here on three-day visit, also expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral economic and cultural ties and assured China’s support in advancing Pakistan’s national development goals.

He also appreciated the smooth progress of CPEC projects.