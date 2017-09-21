Pak-China relationship perfect model for peaceful co-existence: Ambassador Khalid

BEIJING, Sept 21 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid Thursday said Pakistan and China were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and

relationship between the two countries was a perfect model for peaceful co-existence.

He made these remarks while speaking at a ‘Peace Festival 2017’ held

here to celebrate the International Day of Peace declared by the United Nations (UN).

The event was organized by China World Peace Foundation, in

collaboration with UNESCO and Beijing International Peace Culture Foundation. The

theme of the event was “building people-to-people bonds and promoting peace.

Ambassador Khalid highlighted the importance of lasting peace for the

growth of humanity.

He mentioned that there was an urgent need to address the root causes of

present day conflicts and advised young people to take the lead by shunning violence,

extremism and by promoting dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues.

The ambassador said humanity needs peace not merely at this

time but peace for all times.

Speaking on the occasion, President of China-Pakistan Friendship

Association and former Under Secretary General of the UN Ambassador Sha Zukang said

efforts must be made to achieve a world where humanity was respected.

He remarked that China loves peace and expressed the confidence that the

One Belt One Road Initiative will make great contribution towards world’s peace and

prosperity.

The event was attended by Ambassadors, Chinese officials, UNESCO

representative, academics and students from Pakistan Embassy College Beijing.