Pak-China relations to continue to make progress under PTI govt: Scholar

BEIJING, August 3 (APP):The friendly relations between Pakistan and China will continue to make progress under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration, a renowned scholar Javed Jabbar said while commenting on the relations between Pakistan’s new government and China.

In an interview with Beijing Review published here on Friday, he also suggested more and more people to people exchanges between the two countries to improve mutual understanding.

When the PTI won the general election in late July, it marked the first time the tradition of Pakistani central government being rotated between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was broken.

Javed Jabbar said the result shows the political awakening of the people in the country and added,”These elections have shown the change in public opinion in Pakistan.”

He said previously, people used to work mostly for their community, people living in the same area, speaking the same language or from the same racial group.

“Now with this election, much of that has changed. People who are not connected with each other by language or by class or ethnicity have become successful candidates because they are acknowledged, to be honest. So it is an improvement in the people’s political thinking,” he said.

Javed Jabbar said the majority of people have decided that corruption should not be tolerated at the highest levels and there should be strong action against it. And that is why many people have shifted their vote from PML-N and PPP to the emergent PTI.

In the meantime, the election results have also shown that the people of Pakistan have rejected the use of religion in politics, according to the scholar.

In addition, he said the election also sees the increase in the number of women who are participating in politics.