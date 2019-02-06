Pak-China relations to continue to develop in Chinese New Year: Ambassador Khalid

BEIJING, Feb 6 (APP)::Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid Tuesday said that the relations between Pakistan and China would continue to develop in the New Year, especially in the fields of education, information technology, and agriculture.

“The year 2019 has been officially designated as the Pakistan-China friendship city year, and colorful activities will be organized to commemorate this special occasion,” he said in an interview on the occasion of Chinese New Lunar Year.