Pak-China relations not against any third country: Shaukat Aziz

BEIJING (China) March 26 (APP): Former Prime Minister, Shaukat Aziz

said on Sunday that the relationship between Pakistan and China has

stood the test of time and the two countries are looking to deepen

that relationship through the Belt and Road Initiative.

“The two countries have maintained a close friendship based on mutual

respect, peace and harmony and the relationship is not against any third country,” Aziz told ‘China Daily’ on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

He said, the two countries already have cooperated closely on multiple

infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and will on

more projects that will take place in the future.

Shaukat Aziz said, the Belt and Road Initiative have strengthened the

links between China and Pakistan in the areas of telecommunication, transport and digitalization.

Aziz also expressed high expectations of Chinese President Xi Jinping,

who he sees as a “great leader” and “man of peace” who is doing what it takes to move China forward.