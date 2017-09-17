Pak-China relations bearing fruits of progress,prosperity: Mushahid Hussain

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Senator and Chairman Pak-China Institute Mushahid

Hussain Syed said on Sunday that Pakistan and China

were strategic partners in a journey of progress and prosperity

and increasing cooperation between the two countries was an

example for the world.

Talking to APP, he said a new era of development and

progress had ushered in Pakistan due to projects of CPEC.

The CPEC had emerged as a successful model throughout the

world and CPEC projects had started bearing fruits, he said.

He said the results of CPEC projects were of paramount

importance and the work on this mega project was being

carried out in the best manner.

Mushahid said the CPEC was a flagship project of Belt and

Road and the Chinese government attached great priority to it.

He said that implementation of these projects was materializing

the dream of people of the both countries.

To a question, he said people of the both countries would

benefit from CPEC projects, adding that leadership of Pakistan

and China and officials of all departments concerned were

working as a team work.

Pak-China friendship was touching new heights and the

relations of two countries would further enhance in

future, he added.

He said China had always stood with Pakistan in testing

times and proved its friendship in real terms, adding Pak-China

friendship had always remained exemplary in every period

and China was continuingly playing its role for development

and progress of Pakistan.

Mushahid Hussain said China was working shoulder to

shoulder with Pakistan for development and the CPEC would

bring about peace and prosperity in the region.