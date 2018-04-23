Pak-China pledge to work for regional stability thru SCO: FM

BEJING, April 23 (APP):Pakistan and China on Monday resolved to further enhance and deepen the bilateral

cooperation with the pledge to play a key role for regional stability through Shanghai

Coordination Cooperation (SCO).

This was stated by Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif after a meeting with

his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers

(CFM) meeting held here at Diaoyutai State Guest House.

The foreign minister said the during the meeting, held in a very cordial atmosphere, his

Chinese counterpart termed Pakistan and China as close friends, all-weather strategic and

cooperative partners.

Wang Yi also appreciated Pakistan’s active participation in the SCO and expressed

China’s strong support to Pakistan’s efforts in enhancing regional peace and cooperation

besides its tireless efforts in countering terrorism in the country, he added.

Khawaja Asif highly appreciated the vibrant role of the SCO in the region and said it

was significantly vital forum for regional cooperation.

He informed that Pakistan was looking forward to productive and fruitful meeting of the

heads of states of the SCO at Qingdao in June this year. President Mamnoon Hussain

would participate in the summit.

The foreign minister also expressed his appreciation for the Chinese initiative of

Pakistan-China-Afghanistan Foreign Ministers Trilateral Mechanism for enhancing

cooperation with Afghanistan.

Khawaja Asif also apprised Wang Yi of grave situation prevailing in Indian Occupied

Kashmir (IOK).

He congratulated Wing Yi on his re-election as foreign minister and his elevation as

State Councilor.

He also congratulated him on re-election of Xi Jinping as president of People Republic

of China and as core leader of Communist Party of China (CPC).

Khawaja Asif also informed him about Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s visit

of China earlier this month and his participation in successful and productive Boao Forum

for Asia conference.

“In his speech, the prime minister lauded the visionary address of President Xi at Boao

Forum based on the principle of shared prosperity and win-win cooperation. The two leaders

also held a highly productive bilateral meeting there,” he added.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and other senior diplomats of two countries

were present.