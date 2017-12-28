Pak-China joint air force training highlights international military cooperation: Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, Dec 28 (APP):The successful conduct of joint training between Chinese and Pakistani air forces was one of the highlights of China’s international military cooperation this year, Chinese Defense Ministry’s Spokesperson, Senior

Colonel Ren Guoqiang said here on Thursday.

“In my view, during the China’s international military cooperation in the past year, one of the highlights is successful conducting of the joint training between Chinese and Pakistani air forces,” he said during a monthly press briefing held at the China’s National Defense Ministry.

The air forces of both the countries conducted a 20-day joint training exercise “Shaheen-VI” in China in September last.

Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder, Mirage, F-7PG and ZDK aircraft along with PLA Air Force J-8, J-11, JH-7 and KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces including surface-to-air missile and radar troops took part in the exercise.

The PAF contingent, comprising combat pilots, air defense controllers and technical ground crew participated in the bilateral exercise.

During the exercise, the Chinese and Pakistani air forces demonstrated mutual trust by sitting in the same fighter jets.

“Pakistan is all-weather friend of China and both the countries enjoy a very good military relationship

and they have carried out cooperation on various subjects,” he remarked while responding to a

question asked by APP Correspondent.

About goodwill visit of Pakistan Naval Ship “SAIF” to Shanghai port and the training exercise with

the PLA Naval Ships early this month, he said, the visit was one of the exchange programs between

the two navies this year.

In the following year, both the countries would also conduct more practical cooperation in defense

field and there would be more pragmatic cooperation and exchange programs between the two

armed forces, he added.