Pak-China friendship has no parellel : NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday said Pak-China relations had no parallel in international relations.

He said relations between Pakistan and China based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interest and both the countries had always stood with each other at difficult times, a news release said.

He expressed these views while talking to the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China, Zhang Ping in the sideline meeting during Speakers’ Conference at Parliament House.

Convener Pak-China Friendship Group Rana Muhammad Afzal and Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyr were also present on the occasion.

The speaker reiterated that the historic Pak-China relations had entered a new phase of unprecedented cooperation.

“Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations between our two countries”, he said.

He said Pakistan was fully committed to the timely completion of all projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was a major and one of the most important components of the initiative.

He said both the countries were working for the prosperity of the people of the region through joint economic and development efforts.

He underlined the need for regular interaction between the parliamentarians and business community of both the countries to further strengthen the existing relations.

He also appreciated selfless support of China for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq said terrorism was a big threat to peace and stability of the region and needed closer cooperation among the region’s state to overcome this bane.

Zhang Ping asserted that Pakistan was the only all weather strategic partner and time tested friend of China and had an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations.

He said the leadership of both countries had demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said this remarkable conference had encouraged the regional stake holders for further strengthening of parliamentary cooperation and connectivity to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity.

Zhang Ping reiterated that a vibrant Pak-China cooperation was central for tackling challenges in the region and beyond.

He appreciated the initiative taken by the Speaker of the National Assembly of organizing such an amazing event that reflected on promoting regional peace and interdependence among the neighbouring countries.

He also extended his gratitude to the Pakistani speaker for his hospitality and warm welcome during the stay of the Chinese delegation.