Pak-China friendship a unique example for other nations: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Sept 27 (APP): A high-level delegation of China Railway

Construction Corporation International called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Wednesday.

The Chinese delegation evinced its interest in promoting investment and

cooperation in the field of infrastructure and other sectors.

The Chairman and President of China Railway Construction Corporation

International, Mr. Zhou Lei appreciated the unusual performance of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said he had played an important role in the transformation of Pak-China relations into economic cooperation.

“Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very popular in China due to his hard

work and unusual abilities and the Chinese people very much value the performance of Shehbaz Sharif,” he said and added that Shehbaz Sharif had burnt the midnight oil for speedy completion of CPEC projects in a transparent manner. He said, the projects would be implemented in Punjab with the spirit of “Punjab Speed”.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, Pak-China

friendship had become a unique example for other nations, adding that strong economic cooperation existed between the two countries. He said Pak-China relations were touching new heights due to the CPEC as new avenues of foreign investment had been opened in Pakistan. He said CPEC was such a precious gift of the Chinese government and the President Xi Jinping for the people of Pakistan. He said work had been carried out with an unusual speed on energy, infrastructure and transport projects in Punjab and in other parts of Pakistan under the CPEC.

The Chief Minister said that due to the completion of energy-related

projects, thousands of megawatt electricity had been included in the national grid. He said 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project had broken the world record of speedy completion. He said economy had been strengthened due to Chinese investment to the tune of billions of rupees under CPEC and increase in economic and trade activities had created new employment opportunities in abundance. He said conducive atmosphere was available for investment in Punjab and Chinese company was welcomed in Punjab.

The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Zhuo Lei, Chairman and President

of China Railway Construction Corporation International. Chairman P&D, Secretaries of C&W and Housing Departments, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority and others were also present on the occasion.