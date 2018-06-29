Pak-China fourth round of joint staff talks held in Beijing

BEIJING, June 29 (APP):Pakistan and China have held the fourth round of joint staff talks and discussed proposals to further cement future defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

Director-General Joint Staff (DG JS), Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal and Chinese Defence Ministry’s

Office for International Military Cooperation, Maj Gen Ci Guowei led their respective delegations during

the talks held recently here, official sources told APP on Friday.

The two sides also reviewed the progress on the ongoing cooperation between the militaries of

two countries.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Joint Staff also held an important meeting with Deputy Chief of

the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) Major General Shao Yuanming and discussed bilateral cooperation and strategic relations.

They exchanged views on further consolidating defence cooperation between the two sides.

It may be mentioned here that the third round of joint staff talks between the two all-weather friends was held in Islamabad last year.