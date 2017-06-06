Pak-China collaboration on cultural aspects vital

LAHORE, June 6 (APP): Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce
and Industry (PCJCCI) founder and presdient Shah Faisal
Afridi has proposed setting up Pak-China Cultural Streets both
in Pakistan and China to pave the way for Pak-China Cultural
Corridor.
Talking to a 12-member Chinese delegation, headed by
Ms Ling Yaqing, Secretary General, Worldwide Business Culture
Exchange Centre China, he reiterated that creation of Pak-China
Cultural Corridor was a pre-requisite for sustainable success
of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and One-Belt One-Road (OBOR) project, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Shah Faisal Afridi observed that Pak-China collaboration
on cultural aspects would not only strengthen the friendly
relationship, but it would also strengthen the economic relations
on long-term basis.
He promised to advocate the idea of Pak-China Cultural
Corridor under a systematic culture exchange programme. He said
both the governments should think about establishing specialised
Pak-China Cultural Streets in major cities of the two countries.
Earlier, President PJCCI Wang Zihai, in his address
of welcome, said that cultural exchange between Pakistan and
China would enhance mutual understanding between people and
add fresh insight to broaden the horizons of people.
The leader of the Chinese cultural delegation, Ms Ling
Yaqing, while exchanging her views with PCJCCI officer-bearers,
said that her vision was to endorse culture exchange and
harmony initiatives as an active player in the success of One
Belt One Road plan and more specifically CPEC.
She informed that Currently 18,000 Pakistanis were
studying in various disciplines at Chinese Universities and
these students form an important bridge between the people of
Pakistan and China.
