Pak-China artists to promote cultural diversity around CPEC route

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Pak-China artists Cultural Caravan
would preserve, promote the cultural and artistic expressions of the
diverse communities around the Silk Route/China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC).
“The cultural caravan would pass through Athushi, Thumshuk,
Shulay, Shefu, Akto and Tashgul in China and camp at important nodal
cities along the CPEC route starting from Gilgit and moving to
Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Sukkur, Karachi
and Gwadar,” an official of PNCA told APP.
He said that the Cultural Caravan would have 15 stopovers at
different sites on its route where the group members would interact
with locals and incorporate their ideas in their productions, to be
exhibited at the grand culmination celebrations.
The selected Chinese and Pakistani artists, musicians,
photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers riding on 15
fully equipped vehicles would reach Gwadar, the culminating point in
Pakistan, traversing the CPEC and documenting art and culture en-
route in 30 days.
