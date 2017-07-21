Pak-China artists to promote cultural diversity around CPEC route

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Pak-China artists Cultural Caravan

would preserve, promote the cultural and artistic expressions of the

diverse communities around the Silk Route/China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

“The cultural caravan would pass through Athushi, Thumshuk,

Shulay, Shefu, Akto and Tashgul in China and camp at important nodal

cities along the CPEC route starting from Gilgit and moving to

Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Sukkur, Karachi

and Gwadar,” an official of PNCA told APP.

He said that the Cultural Caravan would have 15 stopovers at

different sites on its route where the group members would interact

with locals and incorporate their ideas in their productions, to be

exhibited at the grand culmination celebrations.

The selected Chinese and Pakistani artists, musicians,

photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers riding on 15

fully equipped vehicles would reach Gwadar, the culminating point in

Pakistan, traversing the CPEC and documenting art and culture en-

route in 30 days.