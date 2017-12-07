Pak-China artists joint performance enthrall audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):China and Pakistan artists’ joint performance enthralled audience here Thursday at Gala performance titled “Rhythm of Liaohai” in auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The event was hosted by Cultural office of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan and Cultural Department of Liaoning Province, China. The event was conducted by China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Herritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb was the chief guest on the occasion.

The newly appointed Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of China You Yi, Deputy Director China Cultural Center and Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of China to Pakistan welcomed the audience in the cultural show, saying that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners and had always been maintaining good friendly relations, adding, China accorded importance to its diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

He expressed the confidence that the two countries would further strengthen bilateral cooperation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Both China and Pakistan keeping in view their mutual interest, would work together to bring about further development and prosperity for the people of two countries.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of China to PNCA.

He said PNCA and Cultural Department of China Embassy had many cultural collaborations and working for further strengthening cultural ties of the two friendly countries.

It was a joint performance by Pakistan and China artists celebrating Pak-China Friendship before the Chinese New Year celebrations at PNCA.

The artists performed number of traditional dances from China and Pakistan with folk songs.

The Chinese artists also performed acrobatic “Spring Buds” and “hands and Minds” on the occasion and got big applause from the audience at jam packed PNCA Auditorium.

They also performed on Ensemble dance: Yangge, Auspicious Omen, Colors, Solo Folk songs, Ensemble songs, Capriccio of the old garden, solo singing performance and traditional dance of man ethnic group.

The PNCA artists performed on Cholistan, Balti and Bhangra dances and got big applause from the audience.