Pak-China artists’ grand culture show to be held on Aug 14 at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and China Shaanxi Yulin Coal Sea Art Group would jointly perform on Tuesday at grand cultural show at PNCA Auditorium to celebrate the Independence Day.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said that the event would start with the flute performance by Maestro Salman Adil. He will present a popular folk tune. He said the Chinese artists would present Yangko Dance of Northern Shaanxi dance performance. Other performances include Run Dance performance, Waist Drum performance of Northern Shaanxi “The World Agitation”, Yangko Harvest Dance and Golden Snake Dance. “Chinese singer Xue Xiang Fei would present folk songs of Northern Shaanxi “Folk Song Medley China” he added. He said that this collection of outstanding folk’s songs from Northern Shaanxi reflects all aspects of social life, carrying feelings of bitterness, joy, love of the people of Northern Shaanxi. It reflects the people’s yearning for a better life, new social life and new identity.

Jamal Shah further said that the artists of NPAG would perform Bhangra dance, Dhole

performance, instrumental performance “Suona Solo “Loss Sentiment”, Kalash Valley Dance, Mehrgarh dance, Sindhi Jhoomer dance, Balti dance and Khattak dance.

He said Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Raees Ahmed is an outstanding violinist of the country who has countless performances to his credit. He would perform instrumental popular tunes.

DG PNCA said that the young Maestro of Rubab, Gulab Khel will perform a popular melody of the mountainous region in accompaniment with “Tabla”. The local vocalist Usman Raees would sing popular Chinese melody and Urdu translated version, he added.

He said PNCA would organize a miniature exhibition titled Ustad Shagird and Photographic exhibition “Land, Life and People”.

He said a stage play ‘Panja Shikanja’ will also be performed at PNCA, a satire on the political history of Pakistan. Some 60 artists including a Chinese artiste are taking part in the play.

The play has been scripted and directed by PNCA, DG, Jamal Shah, who is also playing the leading role of the king.

“PNCA is committed to theatrical entertainment in Islamabad by bringing together the best theatrical talent in the country,” Shah added.