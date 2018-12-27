Pak-China air forces joint exercise achieves desired results: Chinese spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec 27 (APP):Chinese national defence ministry spokesperson Thursday said the recently concluded training exercise, Shaheen-VII jointly conducted by air forces of Pakistan and China had achieved its desired results.

“The joint training exercise began from November 30, and culminated on December 23, at an operational base in Pakistan. It has achieved its desired results,” Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese ministry of national defence said while responding to a question asked by APP Foreign Correspondent during his monthly briefing held here.