Pak-China agree to intensify cultural cooperation, people-to-people contacts

BEIJING (China) March 17 (APP): Chinese Minister of Culture, Luo Shugang Friday said that cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China have seen new heights in recent years both in quality and quantity.

The Chinese Culture Minister held a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and thanked the Pakistan government for its support in the establishment of China Cultural Center in Islamabad.

Ambassador Masood Khalid said that cultural interaction between Pakistan and China has increased in recent years with exchange of cultural troupes, youth delegations and interaction of intellectuals.

Currently 18,000 Pakistanis are studying various disciplines at Chinese Universities and form an important bridge between the people of Pakistan and China, he added.

During the meeting, the importance of people-to-people contacts and cultural connectivity between China and Pakistan was highlighted.

It was agreed to intensify cultural cooperation and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.